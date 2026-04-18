Loan App Operators Nabbed in Kannur Student Harassment Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Kannur City Cyber Crime Police have apprehended central figures in the case of a dental college student's death at Ancharakandi. The accused, involved with the loan app 'Instant Funds', were arrested in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests were carried out under the guidance of Kannur City Police Commissioner Nidhinraj P. IPS, with the operation spearheaded by SI Mithun SV and officers Sunil K and Dijin Raj PK. The investigation was triggered after a teacher reported harassment from the app's operators after the student failed to repay a loan.

The operators allegedly used SIM boxes to conduct mass harassing calls from multiple numbers, making detection challenging. Their setup, resembling an IT firm, employed around 40 individuals engaged in loan promotion and recovery tasks. Legal action has been initiated against them at the Chakkarakkal Police Station under multiple state laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)