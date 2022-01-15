Left Menu

NOAA satellite captures massive volcanic eruption in Tonga

Image Credit: NOAA
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES West satellite, also known as GOES-17, captured an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Friday. Launched in March 2018, GOES-17 provides geostationary satellite coverage of the Western Hemisphere, including the United States, the Pacific Ocean, Alaska and Hawaii.

The satellite imagery from January 13 shows the extent of the ash plume as well as multiple rippling gravity waves emanating outward. In addition, the massive volcanic eruption caused a tsunami in Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) has also issued tsunami advisories for Hawaii, Alaska, and the U.S. West Coast

The eruption was also captured by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by the Japan Meteorological Agency. According to local officials, the latest eruption across the Pacific Ocean in Tonga was about seven times more powerful than the previous eruption on December 20, 2021. It had a radius of 260 km and sent ash, steam, and gas 20 kilometres into the air.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai island was formed between December 2014 and January 2015 when an underwater volcano explosively erupted.

