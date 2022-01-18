Left Menu

Ladakh LG visits Hunderman; locals demand inclusion of village in ALC category

PTI | Leh | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:24 IST
Ladakh LG visits Hunderman; locals demand inclusion of village in ALC category
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anshuprem007)
Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday visited Hunderman, which was under Pakistan's control till 1971, during his tour of Kargil district and met several delegations who requested for inclusion of the village in the Actual Line of Control (ALC) category for availing government schemes and benefits.

The delegations also requested the Lt Governor to digitally connect the village for the education of their children, an official spokesman said.

He said the delegations comprising Block Development Council (BDC), Councillor Poyen, Nambardar, village representatives and the owner of Museum of Memories apprised the Lt Governor of the challenges faced by them.

They also submitted a memorandum which among other things requested for the widening of the Kargil-Hunderman road, promoting homestays in the village keeping in view the increase in footfall of tourists to the village, construction of a library for the public, the extension of the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) scheme and providing drinking water supply and irrigation water through lift scheme to the villagers, the spokesman said.

The owner of Museum of Memories requested Mathur for help in providing solar lighting, laying of tiled footpaths both inside and outside the museum to make it accessible to the tourists, he said.

He said the Lt Governor also visited Munshi Aziz Bhat Museum of Central Asian and Kargil Artifacts in Kargil that houses a collection of goods available with the family in the Aziz Bhat sarai -- an important Caravan sarai in the region in the early 20th century.

