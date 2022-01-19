Left Menu

7-year-old buried alive under snow in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:14 IST
A 7-year-old boy was buried alive under snow in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Bashir Ahmed, his child Mutarif Bashir had gone missing in Tilar village of Madwa area Monday evening.

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said the child was playing outside his house when snow accumulated on the roof rolled down and buried him.

The body was recovered from near the house, the officer added. PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

