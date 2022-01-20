Left Menu

Leopard still elusive, say forest officials

Yet, the leopard is not falling for it, the officials said. Besides meat and water, two live dogs were tied near the cage to lure the wild beast, they said. Though senior officials have high hopes of capturing the animal, the leopard remains elusive, sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:55 IST
Leopard still elusive, say forest officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Testing the patience of Forest Department officials for the last four days, a leopard sheltered in an abandoned godown at Sugunapuram here is playing what they called hide and seek. They said the big cat was moving towards the cage placed to trap it and then running away. Three cages were kept with meat and water as bait. Yet, the leopard is not falling for it, the officials said. Besides meat and water, two live dogs were tied near the cage to lure the wild beast, they said. Though senior officials have high hopes of capturing the animal, the leopard remains elusive, sources said. The residents of the area are eagerly but fearfully waiting for the operations to end in success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022