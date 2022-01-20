Leopard still elusive, say forest officials

Testing the patience of Forest Department officials for the last four days, a leopard sheltered in an abandoned godown at Sugunapuram here is playing what they called hide and seek. They said the big cat was moving towards the cage placed to trap it and then running away. Three cages were kept with meat and water as bait. Yet, the leopard is not falling for it, the officials said. Besides meat and water, two live dogs were tied near the cage to lure the wild beast, they said. Though senior officials have high hopes of capturing the animal, the leopard remains elusive, sources said. The residents of the area are eagerly but fearfully waiting for the operations to end in success.

