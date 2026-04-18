Turmoil in Himachal’s Forest Department: Eco-Tourism Funds Under Scrutiny

In a significant development within Himachal Pradesh's forest administration, an internal investigation by the Forest Department has exonerated field staff and senior officials from allegations of illegal money collection linked to eco-tourism operations. Despite this, the police have escalated the matter to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), citing concerns raised by a complainant who alleged threats against him.

The investigation, overseen by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kotgarh, who was also named in the complaint, determined that funds gathered from eco-tourism activities in Kotgarh Forest Range were appropriately accounted, contradicting any misappropriation claims. Over three fiscal years (2023-26), Rs 11,51,627 collected was reported as deposited into an official account and transferred to the Circle Level Eco-Tourism Management Society (CLEMTS), Rampur.

Controversy persists as a complaint by resident Ranvijay Singh has prompted further police inquiry, questioning the legality of the funds and the involvement of purported entities. Allegations stretch to threats from officials pushing for complaint withdrawal, with additional claims of high-level involvement. The escalating case has caught the attention of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who has sanctioned a renewed inquiry to ensure transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)