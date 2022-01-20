Left Menu

Most wanted Nigerian drug-peddler held: Hyderabad police

With his agents, Tony was transporting drugs from Mumbai to Hyderabad and delivering them to customers and transferring the amount via online to his agents accounts, they said. Tony has 15 to 20 customers in Hyderabad, the Commissioner said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A most wanted international drug-peddler, belonging to Nigeria, and nine consumers of the narcotics from Hyderabad were nabbed from different places, police said on Thursday.

On information, police teams took the drug-peddler Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony (37) into custody from Mumbai and on the input given by him nine consumers, mostly businessmen, were apprehended, the police said adding 10 gm of cocaine was seized from them. Tony, who migrated to Mumbai from Nigeria in 2013 on a temporary VISA, and illegally staying in Mumbai since was purchasing drugs from another international drug-peddler Star Boy, an African, through ships, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand told reporters here.

In 2017, Tony decided to enter into the drug business and developed contacts with consumers in Mumbai, Goa, and Hyderabad. As per the plan, the accused established a network system in India by engaging local agents by giving them good money for the supply of drugs, the police said. With his agents, Tony was transporting drugs from Mumbai to Hyderabad delivering them to customers and transferring the amount online to his agents' accounts, they said. "Tony did not expose himself to agents or customers and was using international phone numbers to communicate through WhatsApp calls and VOIP calls and was delivering drugs to customers through his agents. Tony has 15 to 20 customers in Hyderabad," the Commissioner said.

