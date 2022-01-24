Left Menu

Mumbai high-rise blaze: One more person dies; toll rises to 7

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 10:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One more person on Monday succumbed to injuries suffered in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey residential building at Tardeo in Mumbai, raising the death toll in the incident to seven, a civic official said.

The 38-year-old male patient, who was undergoing treatment at the BYL Nair Hospital, was declared dead at 7 am, the official said as per information received from doctors.

Out of the 12 other injured people undergoing treatment in Bhatia Hospital, six were critical and the remaining were stable, he said, adding that another injured person being treated at Masina Hospital in Byculla area was also critical.

Earlier, six people had died and 24 others were injured in the blaze that erupted on Saturday at Sachinam Heights, a ground-plus-20-storey building located opposite the Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank.

With the death of one more victim, the toll has gone up to seven and the number of injured people stands at 23, of whom seven have already been discharged while the others are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

