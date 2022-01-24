Left Menu

4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead

A news conference was expected Monday evening.The dpa agency also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman is believed to have been a student himself, and that security officials say initial indications are that he didnt have any political or religious motive.Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-01-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 23:28 IST
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

A lone gunman opened fire during a lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday and wounded four people, some of them seriously, before killing himself, police said.

The man opened fire with a long-barreled firearm in a lecture hall and then fled outside, police said. They stressed that they believe he was acting alone and there was no longer any danger.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive. Officers at the scene could be seen examining two firearms and a bag.

Police said that the perpetrator was dead, and spokesman Stefan Wilhelm said on regional broadcaster SWR that he killed himself. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area, home to a large university campus.

Authorities wouldn't confirm a report by German news agency dpa that one victim died of her injuries a few hours after being shot in the head, citing unidentified security sources. A news conference was expected Monday evening.

The dpa agency also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman is believed to have been a student himself, and that security officials say initial indications are that he didn't have any political or religious motive.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany's best-known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022