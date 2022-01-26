Left Menu

Time for potential energy as actionable reality: Isha

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:43 IST
Time for potential energy as actionable reality: Isha
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

It is time that the potential energy of youthful India is transformed into actionable reality, said Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at the 112-foot Adiyogi statue after unfurling the tricolor to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at Isha Yoga Centre, he called upon the youth and every citizen of the nation to take the lead in the global movement to Save Soil he would unveil in March this year.

''This Republic Day is a special one as it comes to us in the year when we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence,'' he said and spoke about the unique strength of the country is its youthfulness as a democracy and its antiquity as a civilization,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022