Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
The Rogue is Nissans top-selling vehicle in the U.S. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Adminstration says in a documents that water and salt can enter a wiring connector in the drivers foot well, causing corrosion. Owners will get an interim notification letter in March and will be told later when to take their Rogues to a dealer for service.
Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the US and Canada because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire.
The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years. The Rogue is Nissan's top-selling vehicle in the U.S. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Adminstration says in a documents that water and salt can enter a wiring connector in the driver's foot well, causing corrosion. The corrosion can disable the driver's power window or power seat, cause the all-wheel-drive warning light to come on, or drain the battery. Government documents posted Wednesday say Nissan has seven reports of fires or “thermal incidents.” Nissan says in a statement that owners whose vehicles have the symptoms, smell a burning odor or see smoke should park outdoors and call Nissan Roadside Assistance to have the vehicles towed to a dealer.
The recall came after Canadian safety regulators opened an investigation in July of 2020.
Nissan says it's working on a fix and expects to have one in the spring. Owners will get an interim notification letter in March and will be told later when to take their Rogues to a dealer for service.
