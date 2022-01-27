Maha minister asks authorities to acquire double-decker buses to boost tourism in Aurangabad

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that double-decker buses will be introduced in Aurangabad city to boost tourism and make travel cost-effective.

Thackeray was speaking to reporters on Wednesday night after reviewing the ongoing development projects in the city.

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation operates a fleet of 100 diesel buses for public transport.

The tourism minister instructed the administration to purchase double-decker buses.

''The city should have double-decker buses to boost tourism. These buses are cost-effective and can run at a cheaper rate,'' Thackeray said.

With double seating capacity, these buses will help people travel comfortably, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)