CM apprises governor on prevailing situation in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called on Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the prevailing situation in the state.

A Raj Bhavan release said Sarma also updated the governor regarding several issues about the welfare and development of the state.

He also informed Prof. Mukhi about the progress of implementation of important schemes and projects of the central and state governments. The governor and the chief minister also discussed the forthcoming Budget Session of the state Assembly, which the governor has summoned from March 14, the release added.

