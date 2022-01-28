Left Menu

Telangana CM announces house site, Rs one crore to Padma Shri awardee Mogilaiah

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced a house site in Hyderabad and also a cash reward of Rs one crore to Kinnera music instrument exponent Mogilaiah who was selected for the Padma Shri award recently.

Mogilaiah called on the CM here at Pragati Bhavan, the latter's camp office-cum-official residence this evening, an official release said.

Rao, who felicitated Mogilaiah, said the music exponent deserves praise for preserving the traditional Kinnera music art form.

Rao announced allotment of house site in Hyderabad and a reward of Rs one crore for construction of house and other expenses, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

