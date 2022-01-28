Telangana CM announces house site, Rs one crore to Padma Shri awardee Mogilaiah
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced a house site in Hyderabad and also a cash reward of Rs one crore to Kinnera music instrument exponent Mogilaiah who was selected for the Padma Shri award recently.
Mogilaiah called on the CM here at Pragati Bhavan, the latter's camp office-cum-official residence this evening, an official release said.
Rao, who felicitated Mogilaiah, said the music exponent deserves praise for preserving the traditional Kinnera music art form.
Rao announced allotment of house site in Hyderabad and a reward of Rs one crore for construction of house and other expenses, the release said..
