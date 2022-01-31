NDMC opens 'Jal Shakti' park at historic Roshanara Bagh; plans herbal gardens

A small park built on the theme of rainwater harvesting and other means of water conservation has been built in the sprawling Roshanara Bagh in north Delhi, civic authorities said on Monday.

Christened 'Jal Shakti Park', it houses thematic 2D and 3D models to let the visitors understand the concept of water conservation.

Roshanara Bagh, a Mughal-era garden, is named after Roshan Ara, one of the daughters of Emperor Shah Jahan. She died in the 17th century and is buried in a portion of the garden, called 'Baradari' or a pavilion.

''We have recently opened a 'Jal Shakti Park' in Roshanara Bagh, and it has several 2D and 3D models explaining the concept of rainwater harvesting and other means of water conservation. Some of the models are displayed in the open, while some are kept inside a building on the garden's premises,'' a senior civic official told PTI.

The historic garden is maintained by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

''We have three major historic gardens under our jurisdiction -- Qudsiya Bagh at Kashmere Gate, Roshanara Bagh and Ajmal Khan Park. Qudsiya Bagh also has monuments from the Mughal era on its premises, which makes it a tourist attraction too,'' he said.

The senior official of the NDMC from the horticulture department said the civic body had also envisioned creating ''pockets of small forests'' in the city to promote human-nature harmony.

Plan is to set up 'laghi van' (little forests) in six zones of the corporation, on pieces of horticultural land, which are of size less than three acres.

''We have already built these 'laghu van' at many places and more of these will be coming up. These have plants of indigenous varieties so that people can know about our flora and other native plants,'' he said.

Besides, NDMC's vision is also to set up herbal gardens in areas under our jurisdiction in the city.

Qudsiya Bagh has an eponymous mosque on its premises and is located near the Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh is another historic park, which pays tribute to freedom fighter and Unani medicine expert Hakim Ajmal Khan.

