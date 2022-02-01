Thane industry bodies welcome Union budget

Several business associations in Thane welcomed the Union Budget for 2022-23 that was presented in the Parliament on Tuesday and said it would help develop infrastructure, digitization and manufacturing.

Appa Khambete of the Chamber of Small Industry Associations (COSIA) said it was a ''continuity budget'' with emphasis on infrastructure, digital India and manufacturing, adding that maintaining consistency in public policy in this manner was important.

He, however, said the MSME sector could have been supported better by way of technology development, and the budget could have zeroed in on productivity improvement in government sectors.

Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) president Sujata Soparkar said the demand for continuation and expansion of the ECLGS Scheme till March next year has been accepted, while revamping of the CGTMSE scheme will facilitate additional credit of Rs 1 lakh crore for micro and small enterprises.

Jitendra Mehta, president, CREDAI-MCHI Thane termed the Union Budget for 2022-23 as progressive and said priorities of the government such as PM Gati Shakti will bring about sustainable growth, inclusive development, productivity enhancement, and support investment. He also welcomed key budget announcements affecting real estate, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban), which has been allotted Rs 48,000 crore with the aim of identifying 80 lakh new beneficiaries.

