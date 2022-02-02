Delhi govt inducts new batch of junior environmental engineers, green fellows

The Delhi Government has inducted a new batch of 30 junior engineers and 22 green fellows to strengthen the city's environmental governance and management, an official statement said on Wednesday. The engineers and fellows will add strength to the government's environment enforcement and regulatory measures, it said. The Green Fellows are part of a unique Fellowship Program started by the city government for young professionals to contribute to Delhi's green initiatives while the Junior Environmental Engineers will act as a force multiplier for the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the city government said in a statement.

''The Green Delhi Fellowship program is a one-of-a-kind initiative by the Arvind Kejriwal government for young, motivated professionals to innovatively and creatively support Delhi's environmental governance. ''The DPCC too has been further strengthened by hiring 30 Junior Environmental Engineers for the first time in almost three decades,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. The fellows and engineers together will work under the close supervision of senior officials of the Delhi government on various environmental issues -- from air pollution to preservation of forests and wetlands to the Yamuna cleaning to solid waste management and other environmental issues, it said.

The Green Fellows will support the department in making strategies, in data analysis, fieldwork, empirical research among other tasks, it said, adding that the recruits will also strengthen the forest department and aid the government's forestry programs.

Advisor to Environment Minister Reena Gupta said,''The Green Delhi fellows will bolster the initiatives being undertaken by the department. The exposure that the fellowship will provide to these young professionals is unparalleled. ''Along with the transformation of Delhi's environment which they will support over the next few years, this will also help them become environmental leaders for times to come,'' PTI VA VA TDS TDS TDS

