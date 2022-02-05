Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to J-K LG after earthquake

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 12:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to enquire about the situation there following an earthquake.

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

Government sources said Modi called up Sinha to assess the situation in the union territory after the tremors.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir.

