Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Alzheimer's-like changes seen in COVID-19 patients' brains
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together
The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Alzheimer's-like changes seen in COVID-19 patients' brains
Also Read: S.Korea reports second-highest COVID count ahead of holiday
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
Advertisement