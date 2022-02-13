Left Menu

Bomb blast in Kannur kills one, two injured

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 13-02-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and two others injured in a bomb blast in Kannur district of Kerala on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased and the injured were part of the same group and were planning to attack another group with the bomb over some dispute which occurred a day ago.

On Saturday, arguments between the two groups occurred at a house in Thottada where a wedding was to take place, they said.

After the locals intervened, the dispute was resolved and the wedding took place on Sunday morning.

Thereafter, in the afternoon, around 2.00 PM, the attack occurred in front of the wedding party comprising the bride and groom.

No one from the bridal party was injured in the attack, it added.

When the bomb was thrown, instead of hitting someone from the rival group, it hit Jishnu -- a member of the attacking group -- whose head was blown to pieces while two others - Hemant and Aravind -- got injured, police said.

An unexploded bomb was also recovered from the site, it added.

It said that both groups were affiliated to the same party and therefore, political rivalry was not a reason for the attack.

The police told reporters that once the injured persons are questioned, further details, including identities of the other members of the attacking group, would be revealed.

