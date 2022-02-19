Left Menu

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

California | Updated: 20-02-2022 07:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 13:47 IST
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
Elon Musk's SpaceX is scheduled to launch 46 more Starlink satellites to orbit on Sunday, February 20. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites to low Earth orbit will lift off from the Space Launch Complex (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

In an update provided by SpaceX on Saturday, the instantaneous launch window is at 11:13 AM EST/16:13 UTC on Feb. 20, and a backup opportunity is available on Monday, February 21 at 9:32 AM EST, or 14:32 UTC.

The launch comes days after SpaceX announced that nearly 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites which were launched to orbit on Feb. 3 were destroyed by a geomagnetic storm.

Update 1

SpaceX has delayed the launch of its Starlink satellites due to recovery weather. The launch is now scheduled for Monday, February 21 at 9:44 a.m. EST.

