Left Menu

Capri Global Capital to enter gold loan business in H1 FY23

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:45 IST
Capri Global Capital to enter gold loan business in H1 FY23
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) on Monday said it is planning to enter the gold loan business in the first half of the financial year 2022-23.

The lender aims to build a gold loan book size of Rs 8,000 crore and expand its network with 1,500 branch locations over the next five years, according to a statement.

Currently, it operates in two major verticals – secured MSME loans and affordable housing finance. It also provides construction finance to affordable housing projects and distributes auto loan products of some banks.

''We see immense scope in the gold loan market as financial distress due to the pandemic has increased demand for credit across low-to-medium income households.

''Due to the emotional value associated with gold, people pledge their gold as collateral and secure a short-term loan rather than selling it,'' CGCL Managing Director Rajesh Sharma said.

He said the trend is evident in the country's rural and semi-urban geographies.

The company has appointed Ravish Gupta to head the business vertical.

As of December 31, 2021, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 64.9 crore with assets under management (AUM) at Rs 5,769.3 crore.

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022