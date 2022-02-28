Left Menu

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:10 IST
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, T. Boeker, B. Holwerda, Dark Energy Survey, DOE, FNAL/DECam, CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, SDSS

The twin galaxies NGC 4496A and NGC 4496B appear to overlap in a new image shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) and captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

Despite their side-by-side appearance, the two galaxies are at vastly different distances from both Earth and one another, in the constellation Virgo.

According to ESA, NGC 4496A is 47 million light-years from Earth while NGC 4496B is 212 million light-years away. The enormous distances between them mean that the twin galaxies cannot interact, and they only appear to overlap owing to a chance alignment.

"Chance galactic alignments such as this provide astronomers with the opportunity to delve into the distribution of dust in these galaxies. Galactic dust adds to the beauty of astronomical images — it can be seen in this image as the dark tendrils threading through both NGC 4496A and NGC 4496B — but it also complicates astronomers' observations," ESA wrote in a post.

Launched in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope is a space-based observatory that explores the universe from low Earth orbit. It is a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022