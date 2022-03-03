Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace
Four Russian fighter jets briefly violated Swedish airspace over the Baltic sea on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement.
"In the light of the current situation we view this event very seriously," it said on its website, adding the violation had been brief and took place east of the Swedish island of Gotland.
