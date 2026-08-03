Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Moderna beats quarterly ​revenue estimates ahead of key US flu vaccine ​decision

Moderna beat Wall Street estimates for ‌second-quarter revenue ​on Friday, helped by vaccine partnership payments and international sales of its COVID-19 shot, as investors await a key U.S. decision on its flu vaccine. The ‌biotech is betting on partnerships with the governments of the UK, Canada and Australia, alongside cost cuts and the expansion of its vaccine portfolio, to support growth amid an uncertain U.S. regulatory environment for vaccines.

For GLP-1 users, the ‌in-store clothes shopping trip is back

Nora Nye, 58, is refreshing her wardrobe as she sizes ‌down for the first time in over three decades after losing 80 pounds on weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Earlier this year, the Denver bankruptcy lawyer walked into a Macy's and found herself overwhelmed. "Retailers are going to have to be ready for an influx of people getting ⁠into ​those sizes, but also needing ⁠help with it because we just don't know where to go," said Nye, who started taking the drug 19 months ago ⁠after a diabetes diagnosis.

Amgen discloses data breach involving patient health information

Drugmaker Amgen said on Friday hackers stole company data and patient health ​information in a cybersecurity incident involving cloud storage systems run by third-party providers, becoming the latest healthcare ⁠firm to disclose a breach. On July 29, Amgen determined the incident was material, based on its evaluation of how many files appeared ⁠to ​be affected and the possibility that the information in those files could be sensitive, it said in a regulatory filing.

Novo drug trial fail deals setback to bid to expand beyond obesity

Novo Nordisk said on ⁠Friday its experimental cardiovascular drug failed to show benefit in a late-stage study, dealing a blow to the Danish ⁠drugmaker's efforts to diversify ⁠beyond its blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs. The company shares fell 7.3% to 306.50 Danish crowns after results showed the drug, ziltivekimab, failed to reduce the risk of major ‌adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), ‌which include death, non-fatal heart attack and non-fatal stroke, when ​compared with a placebo.