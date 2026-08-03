Following is a summary of ​current entertainment news ​briefs.

Warner Music Group ‌reshuffles leadership ​as CFO exits

Warner Music Group, the label behind artists ‌such as Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa, said finance head and Chief Operating Officer Armin Zerza has decided ‌to step down for personal reasons, effective immediately. Here ‌are some more details:

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to a huge $927 million global box office

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ⁠brought ​in a ⁠blockbuster $927 million in worldwide ticket sales, including $355 million in the United ⁠States and Canada, to deliver the second most ​lucrative opening weekend of all time for a film, ⁠both domestically and globally. The movie, which marks actor Tom Holland's ⁠fourth outing ​as the web-slinging superhero, depicts Peter Parker fighting crime in a world that has ⁠forgotten he is Spider-Man. Zendaya co-stars as MJ, the love ⁠of ⁠Parker's life. Audiences returned for a film that was grounded in Parker's struggles ‌with loneliness ‌and his pursuit of ​human connection.