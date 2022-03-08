India and Singapore sign MoU tto develop new products related to economic and societal challenges

Industry and research institutes from India and Singapore would soon jointly develop new products related to economic and societal challenges.

This would be possible through a MoU on cooperation in the fields Science, Technology and Innovation signed between the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, and Ministry of Trade & Industry, Government of Singapore.

The MoU signed by Dr. S Chandrasekhar, Secretary for and by Dr. Lee Chuan Teck, Permanent Secretary, respectively will follow a demand-driven approach in developing cooperation, facilitating companies and institutions that wish to optimise the benefit arising from the cooperation, for encouraging companies and institutions to cooperate and utilise programmes, which promote the mobility of scientists and high-level experts.

The cooperative activities will include sharing experiences on the national research, development, and innovation policies and programmes of each country, exchanging and sharing of scientific and technological information, organising partnership development activities, workshops, scientific seminars, and conferences covering fields on issues of common interest, joint research and development ("R&D") projects, including industrial R&D to advance technology development for commercial outcomes, exchange of scientists, researchers, technicians, and research students, training of scientists, researchers, technicians, and research students.

It will encourage, develop and facilitate cooperation between India and Singapore in fields of common interest in science, technology, and innovation, including areas like Agriculture and food science and technology, advanced manufacturing and engineering, Green economy, energy, water, climate, and natural resources, Data science, Emerging Technologies, Advanced Materials, and Health and biotechnology. Other areas of common interest may also be included through mutual consent.

Recognising the importance of international cooperation in the fields of science, technology, and innovation for the two countries' economic and social development, the MoU would strengthen India-Singapore Science, Technology, and Innovation Collaboration.

This Memorandum will remain in effect for a period of 5 (five) years and will be automatically extended for a successive period of 5 (five) years

Following the signing of MoU, an implementation agreement was also signed between the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India ("DST"), and Enterprise Singapore ("ESG"). by Mr. SK Varshney, Adviser & Head, International Cooperation, and Mr. Edwin Chow, Assistant Chief Executive Officer.

It lays down that both the countries will mutually work to promote the long-term development of India-Singapore relationship in the mutually agreed areas. The cooperation may include organising Partnership Development Activities (PDA) in the identified areas of collaboration to enable information dissemination and promote networking of key enterprises, R&D organizations, and funding agencies to identify common challenges and develop joint projects; Co-funding of collaborative enterprise-led joint R&D projects in accordance with the respectively applicable funding provisions, supporting interaction between Singapore and Indian corporates, organisations, and innovation ecosystems.

It also specifies that India and Singapore will regularly discuss potential future areas and forms of cooperation, and the implementation of this Agreement will be reviewed annually.

(With Inputs from PIB)