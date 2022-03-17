Left Menu

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-03-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 09:01 IST
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's Deep Space Network has added a powerful new antenna to communicate with the growing number of spacecraft exploring our solar system.

The new antenna - dubbed Deep Space Station 53, or DSS-53 - is part of the agency's efforts to expand the capacity of the network and is now operational at the network's facility outside Madrid, Spain. It is the fourth among six new beam waveguide antennas that the agency is adding to the network.

NASA says the giant dish will act as a "workhorse" antenna capable of communicating on the frequencies most commonly used by the agency's spacecraft.

"This new antenna adds about 8% more capacity to the network. What it's going to mean is 8% more science, and that's really significant," said JPL's Bradford Arnold, the DSN project manager.

DSN is managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA-JPL) in Southern California for SCaN. It allows missions to track, send commands to, and receive scientific data from faraway spacecraft.

Now with 14 operational antennas, the Deep Space Network supports about 40 missions and is expected to support another 40 that will launch in the coming years.

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022