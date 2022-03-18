Left Menu

Ukraine says 130 people have been rescued so far from bombed Mariupol theatre

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 16:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova on Friday said 130 people had been rescued so far from the rubble of a theatre hit by an air strike on Wednesday in the besieged eastern city of Mariupol.

In a televised address, Denisova said rescue work was ongoing at the site, where many people were sheltering underground before the building was hit, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

