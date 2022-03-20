Entertainment News Roundup: Ukraine band adds new meaning to Clash hit with 'Kyiv Calling'; Universal Music label acquires ape NFT to lead virtual music group and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ukraine band adds new meaning to Clash hit with 'Kyiv Calling'

Ukrainian punk band Beton has reworked the Clash's famous 'London Calling', turning it into 'Kyiv Calling' to highlight events in Ukraine and raise funds for a resistance movement. The three-piece band, comprising an architect, orthopaedist, and businessman, recorded their reworded take on the 1979 Clash hit in a studio in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Universal Music label acquires ape NFT to lead virtual music group

Universal Music Group is capitalizing on the popularity of non-fungible tokens by acquiring one of the cartoon apes that have taken the world of digital collectibles by storm to lead an entirely virtual music group. On Friday, Universal's 10:22 PM label said it paid $360,817 to purchase Bored Ape #5537 - a female character now known as Manager Noët All, to lead the group it founded in November called Kingship.

Top ballet performers 'Dance for Ukraine' in charity event

Away from the fighting in Ukraine, Russian and Ukrainian ballet dancers rubbed shoulders in London on Saturday in a charity event that united some of the world's leading dance performers for humanitarian relief in the war-torn eastern European nation. About 20 dancers, with glistening bodies and graceful moves, received thunderous applause from the packed auditorium at the London Coliseum theatre for the 'Dance for Ukraine' gala.

