Ex-situ utilization of paddy straw, important strategy to control stubble burning: CAQM

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) convened a meeting with in-charges/ representatives of 11 Coal-based TPPs located within 300 km radius of Delhi to review compliance of the Commission's Statutory Direction No. 42 issued last year and take stock of the progress of Biomass Co-firing / Tendering in Thermal Power Plants (TPPs). A summary of biomass usage and tender status in the TPPs, National Mission on Use of Biomass in Thermal Power Plants were presented before the Commission.

During the review, the Commission noted that the progress towards co-firing and tendering by the TPPs is not up to the desired levels. Further, the plants in-charges/ representatives of the identified 11 TPPs were advised by the Commission to strictly comply with the Statutory Directions and achieve the targeted quantity of biomass to be co-fired, failing which they shall be liable for suitable penal actions. The 11 Thermal Power Plants are:

02 TPPs of National Thermal Power Corporation (including National Capital Dadri Thermal Power Plant, Dadri; and Indira Gandhi Super Thermal Power Project, Jhajjar)

03 TPPs of Haryana Government [including Rajiv Gandhi TPS, Hissar Yamuna Nagar TPS (DCRTPP); and Panipat Thermal Power Station (PTPS)

02 TPPs of Punjab Government (including Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant, Ropar; and Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant, Lehra Mohabbat)

01 TPP of U.P. Government (Harduaganj TPS) and

03 Private TPPs (including Mahatma Gandhi TPS, Jhajjar; Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa; and Nabha Power Limited (NPL), Rajpura)

Out of the 11 TPPs, 4 plants including Panipat Thermal Power Station; Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa; Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant, Ropar and Guru Hargobind Thermal Power Plant, Lehra Mohabbat have still not started the co-firing of biomass as mandated. Short term tenders have been processed by 5 TPPs and long-term tendering has been initiated only by 2 NTPC TPPs.

As on 15.03.2022, total biomass used in co-firing is 20,843 MT, the total tender awarded is 4.38 LMT and tendering is in process for 38.34 LMT of biomass by 11 NCR TPPs.

The National Mission on Use of Biomass in Thermal Power Plants have taken various steps to enhance Biomass Co-firing in TPPs of NCR namely:

Issuance of Long-Term Model contract for procurement of Biomass.

Model SOP for all GENCOs.

Preparation of pellet manufacturer vendor database

Farmers' Awareness Programs and Online Capacity Building Programs

On-site programs for farmers

Development of website as an interactive common platform for all the stakeholders.

Procurement of Biomass pellets through GeM portal.

Ex-situ utilization of paddy straw, being an important strategy to control stubble burning, the Commission in September, 2021 had directed all coal-based TPPs within the 300 Km radius of Delhi to initiate immediate steps to co-fire biomass-based Pellets, Torrefied Pellets/Briquettes (including paddy straw) up to 5% – 10% of the coal requirement in the power plants. The progress of co-firing will be reviewed on a regular basis.

(With Inputs from PIB)