Delhi govt to develop 3,000 acres of land into parks; CM seeks DPR within 15 days

The Delhi government will transform the national capital into a city of world-class parks by developing about 3,000 acres of land into state-of-the-art facilities across 17 city forests under the Mukhyamantri Park Saundaryakaran Yojna, an official statement said on Wednesday.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the officials to submit a detailed project report within 15 days, it stated.According to the government, about 1,500 parks will be redeveloped in collaboration with 450 Resident Welfare Associations RWAs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:40 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government will transform the national capital into a city of "world-class parks" by developing about 3,000 acres of land into state-of-the-art facilities across 17 city forests under the 'Mukhyamantri Park Saundaryakaran Yojna', an official statement said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the officials to submit a detailed project report within 15 days, it stated.

According to the government, about 1,500 parks will be redeveloped in collaboration with 450 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). "Kejriwal has directed officers to transform 17 city forests to world class levels in the first phase. These world class city forests will be developed in an area of about 3,000 acres across 17 locations of Delhi. A detailed plan will be chalked out and submitted to the CM in 15 days," the statement read.

Besides, the government will also fund the development of 5,000 parks, it said.

The statement said that 16,828 parks will be surveyed in Delhi. So far, 6,396 parks have been studied. Of these, 3,565 have been identified as substandard. After surveying all the parks, appropriate steps will be taken with the help of RWAs/NGOs to transform them into world-class parks, the statement said.

These parks will have amenities such as adequate lighting, CCTVs and toilets. "Parks will have play area for toddlers, children and adolescents with child-friendly play equipment, open air gyms, gazebos and covered seating area. Walking, jogging and cycling tracks, water bodies will also be there in parks," the statement read.

These parks will also incorporate composting and rainwater harvesting among others, it said.

The initiative will be a collaboration between Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS) and RWAs. The community parks project will focus on making them an inclusive space by consulting different groups of citizens and involving them in the process, the statement said.

