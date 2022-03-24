New MoU and LoI signed to foster S&T led innovations through Indo-German R&D networking

A new MoU and LoI has been signed to foster Science and Technology led innovations through Indo-German R&D networking, including industrial research partnership in PPP mode.

The partnership has been established between bilateral Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC) through the MoU with Tata Steel Ltd will institute a joint collaborative Research & Innovation (R&I) framework to facilitate new technologies development, conduct thought leadership workshops, and support human capital development.

IGSTC has been established by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt of India, and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The cooperation with Tata Steel Ltd will focus on globally relevant technology & Innovation areas of Climate change, Greening of the Industrial sector, Emerging technologies in new materials, joint research & innovation for emerging technologies, and technology development for scaling-up. A Letter of Intent (LoI)was also signed with BASF for Scientific cooperation partnerships to foster Science and Technology led innovations and research partnerships in PPP mode.

The IGSTC's Letter of Intent (LoI) with BASF Chemicals India Pvt Ltd (BASF) will foster Science and Technology led innovations through Indo-German R&D networking, including Industrial research partnership in PPP mode. Recognizing the mutual benefits obtainable from scientific cooperation, BASF will jointly support the IGSTC's Industrial Fellowships under the categories of Ph.D. Industrial Fellowships and Post-Doctoral Fellowships to encourage and enable the capacity building of young Indian researchers by facilitating exposure at BASF facilities in Germany.

IGSTC LoI with BASF

The IGSTC's MoU and LoI agreements with Tata Steel Ltd and BASF were signed on 21st March 2022, in the presence of dignitaries Mr. S.K.Varshney, Head, International Cooperation, DST and Indian Co-Chair IGSTC Governing Body, Dr. Steffen Norbert Koch, Minister and Head of Economic Department, German Embassy Dr. Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President Technology & New Materials Business, Tata Steel Ltd., Mr. Kamesh Gupta, Chief - Graphene Business, Innoventure, and Innovation, Technology & New Materials Business, Tata Steel Ltd. and Dr. Dietmar Hueglin, Director BASF Innovation Campus Mumbai and officials from DST & Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

