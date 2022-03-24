Left Menu

INSPIRE Faculty Fellow working on surface electromagnetics in RF and microwave discipline

He has set up a parallel plate waveguide measurement facility at IIT Roorkee for the broadband characterization of reflection-transmission responses. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:08 IST
INSPIRE Faculty Fellow working on surface electromagnetics in RF and microwave discipline
He is also developing a broadband linearly polarized reflectarray antenna- a planar, low-profile, circuit board printed antenna that can provide high gain. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Debidas Kundu, INSPIRE Faculty Fellow from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, is working on improved technology for defense and space research as well as for satellite communication. His work on a structural, weatherproof enclosure that protects a radar antenna can be used in defense and strategic sectors.

In his project, he has designed two absorbers, which can provide stealth from surveillance radar while the latter can also support secure communication.

He is also developing a broadband linearly polarized reflectarray antenna- a planar, low-profile, circuit board printed antenna that can provide high gain. His proposed design can be used in tiny light-weight satellites called CubeSats. A constellation of CubeSats at low earth orbit (LEO) can be a potential solution for connectivity across the globe through the internet of things (IoT). Reflectarray antennas, such as the one he has proposed, can be useful to enable inter-satellite links (ISL) between the individual CubeSats to reduce the signal latency.

Dr. Kundu, an INSPIRE faculty of the Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India at IIT Roorkee working on surface electromagnetics, an emerging area in the RF and microwave discipline, aims to augment the capabilities of existing RF and microwave devices and circuits with the help of surface electromagnetics. He has set up a parallel plate waveguide measurement facility at IIT Roorkee for the broadband characterization of reflection-transmission responses.

He will be filing patents on some of his work and taking forward his work on absorber and radome, which have applications in defence and strategic sectors, as well as his work on reflectarray, which can be used in satellite communications.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022