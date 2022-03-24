INSPIRE Faculty Fellow working on surface electromagnetics in RF and microwave discipline

Dr. Debidas Kundu, INSPIRE Faculty Fellow from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, is working on improved technology for defense and space research as well as for satellite communication. His work on a structural, weatherproof enclosure that protects a radar antenna can be used in defense and strategic sectors.

In his project, he has designed two absorbers, which can provide stealth from surveillance radar while the latter can also support secure communication.

He is also developing a broadband linearly polarized reflectarray antenna- a planar, low-profile, circuit board printed antenna that can provide high gain. His proposed design can be used in tiny light-weight satellites called CubeSats. A constellation of CubeSats at low earth orbit (LEO) can be a potential solution for connectivity across the globe through the internet of things (IoT). Reflectarray antennas, such as the one he has proposed, can be useful to enable inter-satellite links (ISL) between the individual CubeSats to reduce the signal latency.

Dr. Kundu, an INSPIRE faculty of the Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India at IIT Roorkee working on surface electromagnetics, an emerging area in the RF and microwave discipline, aims to augment the capabilities of existing RF and microwave devices and circuits with the help of surface electromagnetics. He has set up a parallel plate waveguide measurement facility at IIT Roorkee for the broadband characterization of reflection-transmission responses.

He will be filing patents on some of his work and taking forward his work on absorber and radome, which have applications in defence and strategic sectors, as well as his work on reflectarray, which can be used in satellite communications.

(With Inputs from PIB)