Amit Shah inaugurates several projects in Chandigarh

PM Modi also brought AMRUT scheme, solar mission and green city, he said.The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:58 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated several projects, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre under which over 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed here to keep a check on traffic violations.

Shah also laid foundation stones of a hostel block of commerce college, a project for constructing 240 houses for police personnel and a bus depot-cum-workshop.

The ICCC centre is also integrated with major citizen services including water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-governance, parking and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis.

The Union minister was accompanied by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on this occasion.

Addressing the gathering , Shah said he was visiting the 'beautiful city' after a long time and felt very good.

''In the history of the modern world, Chandigarh is the most developed city in the category of planned cities,'' said Shah.

He recalled that when he was young, children in Gujarat were then given an example of Chandigarh as the planned and good city.

He said when a city grows, its requirements also change and as times change, there is a change in needs and requirements. ''And those which do not change with the times, they cannot keep themselves relevant,'' he said.

He also lauded the Chandigarh administration for making a system to adapt this change.

''And that is not only for people's facilities, it includes security also, environment protection,'' he said.

Shah said when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he got many urban development related projects implemented.

He said Gujarat is among those states where urban population is perhaps the maximum.

The Union minister said after Modi became prime minister, he brought the Smart City concept in the entire country. PM Modi also brought AMRUT scheme, solar mission and green city, he said.

The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

