Six wolves succumbed to rabies in three days at Indore zoo

Six wolves have died of rabies in a zoo here run by the Indoe Municipal Corporation, in the last three days, an official said on Friday. Yadav said that the cause of the outbreak of rabies is yet to be known. Preventive measures have been put in place to check that rabies doesnt spread to other cages, he added.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:42 IST
Six wolves have died of rabies in a zoo here run by the Indoe Municipal Corporation, in the last three days, an official said on Friday. The wolves, including two females, died at the Kamla Nehru Zoo, he said.

''Six out of the eight wolves kept in separate cages died due to rabies in the last three days,'' the in-charge of the zoo, Uttam Yadav, said.

The remaining two wolves are being monitored although they have not demonstrated rabies-like symptoms yet, he added. Yadav said that the cause of the outbreak of rabies is yet to be known. Preventive measures have been put in place to check that rabies doesn't spread to other cages, he added.

