Telangana tourist, guide killed in Sikkim after falling into river while paragliding
- Country:
- India
A 23-year-old tourist from Telangana along with her guide was killed in North Sikkim on Friday after they lost balance while paragliding and fell into a river, police said.
Esha Reddy, a resident of Khammam in Telangana, went to Lachung on a trip, they said.
Reddy along with her guide Sandeep Gurung (26), a resident of Thami Dara in Gangtok, took off from Lachung View Point around 9.30 am, police said.
They lost balance because of the strong winds and fell into the Lachung river, following which they were swept away by its strong currents.
Their bodies were found in the evening after a search operation involving the police, ITBP and Army, officials said.
Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies, but the personnel are facing difficulties due to the strong currents of the river, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lachung river
- Thami Dara
- Sandeep Gurung
- Gangtok
- Telangana
- Army
- Lachung
- Esha Reddy
- Khammam
- North
- Sikkim
ALSO READ
Army chief Gen Naravane speaks to General of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on defence cooperation
Pak’s anti-graft watchdog initiates probe against retd 4-star Army Gen for ‘theft and illegal sale’ of crude oil
Army’s help to specially-abled boy wins hearts in J-K’s Kishtwar
Army man booked for attempt to rape; FIR against 4 officers for trying to protect him
U.S. to provide Stryker army company to NATO battlegroup in Bulgaria