FACTBOX-Soccer-FIFA World Cup draw
The following is the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, which is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday. These are the groups after teams were drawn from Pot 2. Group A Qatar (hosts) Netherlands Group B England United States Group C Argentina Mexico Group D France Denmark Group E Spain Germany Group F Belgium Croatia Group G Brazil Switzerland Group H Portugal Uruguay (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:35 IST
The following is the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, which is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday. These are the groups after teams were drawn from Pot 2. Group A
Qatar (hosts) Netherlands
Group B England
United States Group C
Argentina Mexico
Group D France
Denmark Group E
Spain Germany
Group F Belgium
Croatia Group G
Brazil Switzerland
Group H Portugal
Uruguay
