FACTBOX-Soccer-FIFA World Cup draw

The following is the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, which is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday. These are the groups after teams were drawn from Pot 2. Group A

Qatar (hosts) Netherlands

Group B England

United States Group C

Argentina Mexico

Group D France

Denmark Group E

Spain Germany

Group F Belgium

Croatia Group G

Brazil Switzerland

Group H Portugal

Uruguay

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)