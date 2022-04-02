Left Menu

Maha govt working to modernize state police, says CM Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said his government was focusing on the modernization of the state police by upgrading its capacity to enable it to deliver world-class policing.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 'Dial 112' helpline project, which will deal with cyber crimes against women and children.

Speaking on steps being taken for the police, he said, ''We have to consider the needs of the police personnel. Modern vehicles have been made available, upgraded police stations are being constructed and they are also being given housing. The government is taking positive steps.'' The chief minister said there must be fear among the people for the police, adding that cyber crime was on the rise and there was need to build adequate infrastructure to tackle it.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said the Dial 112 mechanism comprises of centres in Navi Mumbai and Nagpur, where calls will be taken and then re-directed to district police control rooms.

''Control rooms in 11 police commissionerates and 34 districts have been upgraded. Police vehicles now have mobile data terminal, GPS systems for quick emergency response. Police has been given modern technology to deal with cyber crimes,'' he said.

