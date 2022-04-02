EDMC's new policy: Now get health trade licence in 30 working days

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has simplified the process of getting a health trade licence, which will now be granted in 30 working days instead of the 60-day period earlier, the civic body said on Saturday.

Under the simplified new health trade policy, for new licences, the traders will have to fill up an online application, upload the required documents and pay the licence fee, and a provisional licence would be auto-generated, which will be valid for 30 working days, officials said.

Within 30 working days, the officials concerned of the department will process the applications, complete the inspection and generate a regular health trade licence.

If the new licence is not regularised within the stipulated time period, a ''deemed licence will be automatically generated and responsibility will be fixed against concerned official/s'', the EDMC said in a statement.

The period for granting a health licence has been reduced to 30 working days from 60 days earlier to facilitate traders in investing and operating health trades in confirming sites falling under the EDMC jurisdiction, the officials said.

Over and above the e-SLA (e-Service Level Agreement) period, the scrutiny of the deemed licence will be done and a regular licence will either be given or revoked, they added.

For the renewal of health trade licences, including for eating establishments and lodging and boarding houses, traders will have to complete the online application process, upload the mandatory documents, pay the licence fee and they can generate regular health trade licences at their level.

Officials will have to carry out a mandatory inspection in that financial year, the EDMC said.

All processing will be done online, it added.

The civic body said it is making every possible effort to make services transparent and time-bound for the convenience of the people living and trading in the areas under its jurisdiction.

