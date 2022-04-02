Left Menu

MP: Woman, her two children found dead in house in Seoni

A 40-year-old woman and her two children were found dead in mysterious circumstances in Chhapara Nagar area of Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district on Saturday afternoon, police said.The bodies of Jyoti Sahu and her son Tejas 12 and daughter Shraddha 10 were found in their house in Dungaria Mohalla, 32 kilometres from the district headquarters, Seoni Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek told reporters.

Updated: 02-04-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman and her two children were found dead in mysterious circumstances in Chhapara Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The bodies of Jyoti Sahu and her son Tejas (12) and daughter Shraddha (10) were found in their house in Dungaria Mohalla, 32 kilometres from the district headquarters, Seoni Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek told reporters. ''The woman had froth at the mouth. Blood stains were found on her son's face. It is not known as yet if the woman and the children committed suicide or were killed. Jyoti was found dead in one room while the children's bodies were in another room,'' the SP said.

He said the woman's first husband had died some 10 years ago and she was living separately from her second husband due to some differences.

A Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team and sniffer dogs are aiding the probe, he said.

