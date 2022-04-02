Maximum temperature settles at 39.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 18 per cent and 70 per cent, it said, adding that the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the season's normal.

IMD officials had said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India.

Parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places.

The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 3 and 6.

A ''severe'' heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country in the month, the IMD said.

The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm. It was also the third-lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908.

In March 2010, the country had recorded a maximum temperature of 33.09 degrees Celsius.

The Met department said the country's average mean temperature of 26.67 degrees Celsius in March was the second highest after 26.671 degrees Celsius recorded in March 2010.

The countrywide average minimum temperature of 20.24 degrees Celsius in March this year was the third highest in 122 years after 20.26 degrees Celsius in 1953 and 20.25 degrees Celsius in 2010.

