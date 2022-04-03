1 lakh development works, 54K houses under PMAY-G targeted for completion in 2022-23 in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has targeted to complete one lakh developmental works and construction of 54,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) during the 2022-23 fiscal, an official spokesman said. It is also planning to provide internet connectivity to all gram panchayats, besides constructing or renovating 700 panchayat ghars across the Union territory during the current financial year, he said.

The spokesman said an allocation of about Rs 4,627.85 crore has been made for the rural sector, under capital expenditure for 2022-23, which is Rs 327.40 crore more than the previous year's budget allocation. Under the MGNREGA, 426 lakh person days are targeted to be generated during 2022-23 while 60,000 job cards are also proposed to be issued based on demand, the spokesman said.

He said one lakh developmental works of different nature will be initiated.

Under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, 1,500 elected representatives will be provided exposure visit outside Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said. ''Internet connectivity will be provided to all gram panchayats while a total 700 -- 400 new and 300 existing -- panchayat ghars will be taken up for construction and renovation respectively,'' he said.

Under the new budget, the spokesman said 54,000 houses will be constructed under the PMAY–G, and under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin, 87,250 individual household latrines and 2,500 community sanitary complexes are targeted to be constructed during 2022-23.

He said that 21,194 self help groups are proposed to be formed during 2022-23 under the Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Under Himayat (Deen Dyal Upadhyaya-Gramin Kaushalya Yojana), he said that skill training to 14,067 youth and 9,847 job placements are proposed to be taken during 2022-23.

The spokesman said a provision of Rs 176.32 crore has been kept for construction of residential and office accommodation for members of district development council, block development council and panchayati raj institutions. For the road and bridge sector, he said an allocation of about Rs 5,217.87 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2022-23. Upgradation of 1,750 km road length is likely to be taken up after receiving sanction of PMGSY-III during 2022-23, the spokesman said, adding 50 bridges will be completed under central or Union Territory sector schemes.

He said overall 6,000 Kilometers of black-topping of roads is expected to be achieved under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), cities and towns, Central Road and Infrastructure Fund, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Pothole Free Roads.

