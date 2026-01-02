Iran's Economic Turmoil Sparks Widespread Protests

Iranian rural provinces are witnessing significant demonstrations, driven by the nation's ailing economy. Authorities reported fatalities among both protesters and security forces, signaling a possible escalated response from Iran's theocracy. This unrest is noted as the largest since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody last year.

Azna, a city in Lorestan province, saw intense violence with online videos showing chaotic scenes and gunfire. Other cities like Lordegan also faced protests. The unrest stems from economic pressures exacerbated by inflation and currency devaluation. President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed willingness to negotiate, amid limited options to stabilize the rial currency.

Iranian state's attempts to pacify the protests include declaring public holidays, but chants against the theocracy reveal deeper dissent. The nation grapples with residual effects of recent geopolitical tensions, including conflicts involving Israel and the U.S. Authorities have apprehended several suspects, intensifying the crackdown on the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)