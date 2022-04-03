Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 20:53 IST
Maximum temperature in Delhi settles at 39.4 deg C
The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature of the day was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the relative humidity oscillated between 69 per cent and 14 per cent.

The Palam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 40. 2 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 40.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 41.4 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 40.6 degrees Celsius, Pitampura 41 degrees Celsius, Najafgarh 41.7 degrees Celsius and Mayur Vihar 37. 7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India.

The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 3 and 6.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

