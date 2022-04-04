Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU prepares more sanctions against Russia after apparent atrocities near Kyiv https://on.ft.com/3x25scN English football to have independent regulator by next election, pledges Dorries https://on.ft.com/36X1R54

UK needs carbon import tax to meet emissions targets, say MPs https://on.ft.com/3uQIsLk Overview

The European Union is preparing to introduce more sanctions against Russia after reports of atrocities emerged in the wake of the country's military retreat from the outskirts of Kyiv. English football will receive an independent regulator with a beefed-up "suitability test" for owners and directors before the next general election, according to plans set out by the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

The United Kingdom should draw up plans for a levy on carbon-intensive imports to protect domestic industry and drive down greenhouse gas emissions, MPs said on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

