Russia must be suspended from UN Human Rights Council, UK says

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday that Russia must be suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council over the discovery of bodies and mass graves found in Bucha, Ukraine.

"Given strong evidence of war crimes, including reports of mass graves and heinous butchery in Bucha, Russia cannot remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council," she said on Twitter. "Russia must be suspended."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)