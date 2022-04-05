Left Menu

Skye Air ties up with SRL for transporting pathology samples via drones in Mumbai, Gurugram

We are shortly beginning our 8-day trial in Mumbai and Gurugram, he said.He further said that post the successful trial, long range deliveries will also begin which will be particularly useful in congested locations, hilly regions and mountainous terrain.This will help SRL Diagnostics build efficiencies for specialized and super specialized tests that are typically performed only at the companys Global Reference Laboratories, he stated, adding, since the time taken for sample transfer is cut down, we will have a better temperature control for samples, especially during the summer months. PTI IAS ANU ANU

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:07 IST
Skye Air ties up with SRL for transporting pathology samples via drones in Mumbai, Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Drone delivery logistics firm Skye Air Mobility has inked a long-term pact with SRL Diagnostics for faster transportation of pathology samples in Gurugram and Mumbai.

As part of this collaboration, the two companies will conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations-based drone delivery trial flights in designated green zones in the two cities, Skye Air Mobility said in a statement.

It also said around 60 test flights would be undertaken from Fortis Hospitals/collection centres to SRL labs in both the cities from April 8 onwards.

SRL Diagnostics operates over 425 laboratories across India.

Stating that the move is expected to revolutionize logistics in the diagnostics industry, it said the partnership will leverage drone delivery technology to create a faster supply chain for collecting samples and transporting to labs in Gurugram and Mumbai.

“Skye Air DaaS (drone as-a-service) platform is bound to replace the mid-mile and prove to be advantageous in reducing time taken for sample transfer, thereby also aiding in improving patient outcomes,” said Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air Mobility.

SRL has been a pioneer in building an integrated logistics system that covers over 40,000 km every day and enables over 10,000 pickups from 150 plus dry ice locations and manages over 7,750 flights, according to Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics.

“With this partnership, we are looking at reducing the logistics time and enabling an even faster turnaround time for reports. In addition, this will also help us cut down our carbon footprint. We are shortly beginning our 8-day trial in Mumbai and Gurugram,” he said.

He further said that post the successful trial, long range deliveries will also begin which will be particularly useful in congested locations, hilly regions and mountainous terrain.

This will help SRL Diagnostics build efficiencies for specialized and super specialized tests that are typically performed only at the company's Global Reference Laboratories, he stated, adding, “since the time taken for sample transfer is cut down, we will have a better temperature control for samples, especially during the summer months.” PTI IAS ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022