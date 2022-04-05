Left Menu

Tea estate worker gored to death by wild bison in TN

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 48-year-old female tea estate worker was allegedly gored to death by a bison in Nanjanadu near here on Tuesday.

Lakshmi had gone to the private estate in Narikuli Aada to pluck leaves when the bison suddenly appeared from the bushes and attacked her, resulting in spot death of the woman, police said.

Further investigations on, they said.

According to forest department, wild animal attacks have increased of late, as they stray into human habitats in search of water during summer.

