Shamli admin frees land allegedly encroached by SP MLA Nahid Hasan's uncle in Kairana

The Shamli district administration has freed a land allegedly encroached by Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan's uncle Sarvan Hasan in Kairana by bulldozing illegal construction there, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, a team of revenue officials led by sub-divisional magistrate of Kairana Sandeep Kumar removed the encroachment on 10 bigha land of Mandi Samiti on Tuesday.

Officials said the land was allegedly encroached on by Sarvar Hasan.

The district authorities have started a drive against illegal encroachment on government land.

